ZP chairman Banda Narender Reddy dismisses Mission Bhagiratha completion rumors

Narketpally (Nalgonda): ZP Chairman Banda Narender Reddy said that Telangana State government flagship programme Mission Bhagiratha designed to provide safe drinking water to households was not yet finished as being shown in the papers and directed the officials to complete all the pending works soon.

On Saturday, along with Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah, he participated in mandal parishad general body meeting in Narketpally.

Speaking at the meeting he ordered officials to finish the works of Palle Pragathi Vanam in all the villages of the mandal.

He also advised MPP, MPDOs to take the help of local body representatives in identifying the places for Prakruthi Vanams in the villages it is pending.

He informed that on non-availability of government lands at Narketpally, Choudampally and Akkenepally villages in the mandal, permission was taken from district collector to establish Palle Prakruthi Vanam in places of collapsed buildings of R&B and IB departments in the respective villages.

He also ordered officials to finish works of crematorium in all the villages without any delay. The meeting was chaired by MPP S Narender Reddy, MPDO Sambashiva Rao, MRO Radha, grid EE Vamsi Krishna, vice MPP Yadagiri, public representatives, officials and others also took part in the meeting.