ZP Chairperson Sarita review on electricity supply

Gadwal: ZP Chairperson and Congress Party Gadwal Incharge Saritha, along with Municipal Chairman B.S. Keshav, reviewed the continuous supply of electricity in the wards and villages. Authorities were ordered to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity to address the needs of the residents effectively.

A meeting was arranged with electricity officials after numerous complaints from residents regarding power outages in the wards and villages. ZP Chairperson Saritha and Municipal Chairman B.S. Keshav spoke with the SE, DE, and AE of the electricity department, expressing their anger over the recent incidents of power supply disruptions. They criticized some officials and staff for their negligence and warned that strict action would be taken against those conspiring to tarnish the government's reputation and spread negative publicity about electricity services.

ZP Chairperson Saritha and Municipal Chairman B.S. Keshav warned that strict action would be taken against any officials and staff responsible for intentional power cuts, except for those caused by technical or natural reasons. They emphasized that action would be taken against anyone intentionally causing disruptions. They also discussed the implementation of the Congress government's election promise under the Griha Lakshmi scheme, which includes providing zero electricity bills to households. Officials were instructed to ensure that beneficiaries in rural areas register at the mandal MP DO office, and those in the municipality register at the municipal office, to receive the benefits.