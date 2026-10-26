Double-engine govt fulfilled devotees’ dream of Ram Temple in Ayodhya: CM Yogi

Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, on Monday claimed that several attempts were made to obstruct the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the city's development and the establishment of an airport, but the double-engine government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled the aspirations of devotees by ensuring the construction of the grand temple.

Addressing a gathering in Kanpur on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, CM Adityanath also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 48 development projects worth over Rs 411 crore. He further announced the launch of the GCC Innovation Summit 2026 in Lucknow to create opportunities in technology research and high-skilled employment for the youth.

Extending greetings on Valmiki Jayanti, the Chief Minister said the occasion held special significance and highlighted the contributions of Maharishi Valmiki, the composer of the Ramayana.

"This is a very auspicious day, as we are celebrating the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki. You may remember that last year, a public holiday was declared on this auspicious occasion, and the BJP government started the tradition of organising continuous Ramayana recitations in temples. Today, programmes have been held in thousands of temples across the state since morning to express devotion and respect for Maharishi Valmiki," he said.

CM Yogi also highlighted the historical and cultural significance of Bithoor, describing it as the land associated with Maharishi Valmiki and the upbringing of Lord Ram's sons, Luv and Kush.

"Bithoor is a land that has demonstrated that where women are respected, brave children like Luv and Kush display their courage and valour. This is the land where the world's first epic, the Ramayana, was composed by Adi Kavi Maharishi Valmiki," he said.

He added that the Ramayana continued to hold a special place in the hearts of Indians, with the name of Lord Ram evoking deep emotions across the country.

Speaking about Ayodhya's transformation, the Chief Minister alleged that previous Congress and Samajwadi Party governments had neglected the holy city and failed to provide adequate infrastructure and basic amenities.

He said that for centuries, connectivity to Ayodhya remained limited, while the city suffered from poor infrastructure, inadequate electricity and a lack of cleanliness.

"When devotees of Lord Ram joined the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in Ayodhya, some people tried every possible way to obstruct the construction of the Ram Temple, the development of Ayodhya and the construction of an airport there. However, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double-engine government has fulfilled the sentiments of devotees by ensuring the construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya," he said.

The Chief Minister also criticised the Congress and Samajwadi Party, referring to them as "Chhote Miyan" and "Bade Miyan", respectively, and accusing them of promoting anarchy and fomenting riots in the country.



