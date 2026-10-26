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Man killed, another injured in road accident in UP's Amethi
In Short
A 45-year-old man was killed and another person seriously injured after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Jagdishpur Mod in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district. Police have initiated legal proceedings.
Amethi (UP): A 45-year-old man was killed and a pillion rider was seriously injured after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district on Monday, police said.
The accident occurred near Jagdishpur Mod under the Jais police station area when Dharampal Yadav, a resident of Teri village under the Munshiganj police station area, was travelling with Jitendra Kumar, 30, who belongs to the same village, they said.
Both men sustained serious injuries and were taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Jais, where doctors declared Yadav dead. Kumar is undergoing treatment, police said.
Jais police station in-charge Amarendra Singh said the body had been sent for post-mortem and legal proceedings were underway.