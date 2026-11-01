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AP Local Polls: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha Seeks NDA Support

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Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has appealed to voters to support NDA candidates in the upcoming local body elections.

The Hans India
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The Hans India

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Vangalapudi AnithaAndhra Pradesh politicsNDA candidateslocal body electionsAndhra Pradesh Home Minister
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