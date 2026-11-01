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Eatala Rajender's Big Warning to Revanth Reddy Govt
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Eatala Rajender's Strong Warning to Revanth Reddy Government!
BJP MP Eatala Rajender makes strong political remarks during his padayatra against the Jawaharnagar dumping yard in Telangana.
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