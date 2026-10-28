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Shah Rukh Khan's KING Poster Sparks Debate!

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Shah Rukh Khan's KING first-look poster has sparked a heated debate on social media!

The Hans India
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The Hans India

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Shah Rukh Khan KINGKING Movie First LookShah Rukh Khan New MovieKING Poster ControversyBollywood Movie News
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