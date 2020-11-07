First Look: Oye Director's 'Shootout at Alair'

Mega daughter Sushmitha Konidela who marked her identity as a costume designer has now turned into a producer with her production house Goldbox Entertainment.

Star actor Prakash Raj is all set to play the lead role in web series which is going to mark the first production venture of Gold Box Entertainment. The web series is going get streamed on Zee5. Billed to be a crime drama, the makers have revealed some interesting updates about 'Shoot Out At Alair'. The makers have unveiled the first look poster of the web series which featured Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Saranya Potla in cop avatars along with Nandini Rai in a Muslim girl avatar and Teja Kakumanu.

Anand Ranga is wielding the megaphone for this project. The web series is going to get premiered from December 25th on the occasion of Christmas.