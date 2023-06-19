Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bawaal’ opt for a direct OTT release

Bollywood star actor Varun Dhawan and sizzling beauty Janhvi Kapoor have teamed up for a movie titled “Bawaal.” Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film has made the headlines again. Recent rumours suggest that “Bawaal” may skip a theatrical release and head directly to an OTT platform. Today, it was officially announced that the film will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories worldwide in July 2023.

The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures. Fans of the actors can look forward to watching “Bawaal” on Amazon Prime Video soon. More details about the film are under wrap.