K Drama Cunning Single Lady On Netflix Will Leave You In ROFL And Tears

Korean dramas are called so for a reason. The TV series are hugely popular in India, thanks to Netflix and other OTT platforms where they are streamed. Korean television series generally have a perfect mix of drama, action, comedy and romance. So you can be rest assured not to be let down by any of the K dramas being streamed on Netflix right now. Each one has something to offer.



Now, let's talk about the highly rated Korean drama titled Cunning Single Lady. Starring Joo Sang-wook as Cha Jung-woo (of Birth of a Beauty fame) and Lee Min-jung who plays the cunning ex-wife Na Ae-ra, the series has moments to make you laugh and cry all at the same time.



So, what's the story all about in Cunning Single Lady? Na Ae-ra gets married to a geek head over heels in love with her. She goes out of her way to work her butt off to support him only to be dumped by him later. But that's not where the story begins or ends. That's the beginning of the misery for her as she discovers years later that her ex-husband is now not only the richest business tycoon but also most desirable and eligible bachelor.



Unable to stand her ex-husband's rising fame while she's still miserable and struggling to make ends meet, she vows to seek revenge for putting her through hardships. How exactly does she do that? Watch the series Cunning Single Lady to find out.



The Korean Drama Cunning Single Lady is a fast paced and offers a lot of life lessons especially for those who fall in love and the married folks. It's all about giving a few relationships a second chance and also talks about forgiving those who have wronged you. If not anything, there are a lot of takeaways which will make you feel good after watching.



Verdict: K Drama Cunning Single Lady is underrated as it is quite heartwarming and leaves you asking for more.



Rating: 3.5/5

