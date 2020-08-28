Man with baby bump in 'Nimagondu Sihi Suddi' Web series

Web series in Kannada are finally coming into their own, and gathering loyal followers who are looking for entertainment beyond the regular offerings from on-demand television during this pandemic. In recent day's year, more and more young film-makers inspired by the success of Web series offered by Bollywood and indie groups, and eager to experiment with new forms of storytelling have been producing content for Internet viewing. Now as with great grit and determination and as the team of Nimagondu Sihi Suddi, directed by a dubent director Sudhindra Nadigar R, Kannada web series head out, they say we are up to change the world and create a universe filled with humanity and compassion.

The name "Nimagondu Sihi Suddi" which roughly translates to "A Sweet News for you". The team claims that Nimagondu Sihi Suddi(NSS) is a family entertainment web series with eight episodic to be shot in and around Bengaluru, backed by a budding vibrant team under the banner Gold Chain Productions. The Nimagondu Sihi Suddi will be seen popular Sandalwood actress Kavya Sheety of Istakamya fame playing her love interest opposite to debut actor Raghu Bhat.

Speaking on her entry to Web series, Kavys Sheety says, "The current Covid-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown has not just stalled industries and economic activity, but has also led to change in behavioral patterns in people, including that of digital consumption. So doing a web series for Kannada to OTT platform was my long time dream and finally this project is in my bag. "Nimagondu Sihi Suddi" is complete family entertainer which team has planned so well. I think that being an actor gives you the best excuse to never stop learning or growing. There's always a new role to prepare for, always new things to learn and try. NSS is a whole new concept and I loved the storyline from the word go".

The NSS team claims that eight episode series is based on the lines "Sometimes your joy is the source of your smile and sometimes it's the other way around." This Catchy, Super Fun sitcom NSS is a fun-filled ride all the way the audience. Anand Sundaresha of Urvi frame will be cranking the lens for this web series.

Debut director, Sudhindra Nadigar says, "The audience has become smarter and expects different, interesting concepts. The biggest advantage of OTT platforms is the variety of content on offer from Oscar-winning film. These platforms cover the entire spectrum. Besides, there is also regional content that can be streamed, making it perfect for all kinds of audiences." NSS will be kick starting it's shooting from September first week with all safty measures to prevent virus. The team also includes Jagadish Singh, Yogesh Nanjappa, Priyanka M R, Prakash SR, Anil Kumar, Akshobhya, Prashanth R and Manjunath Singh on the creative wing.