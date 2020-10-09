New webseries Addham to release on Oct 16 

An aha original anthology series Addham is all set to steal the show from Oct 16. The trailer was dropped today!

After garnering positive responses for its out of the mill and 100% Telugu original web series like Locked, Sin and Masti's, aha is all geared up to bring yet another treat for its audience with the anthology series titled Addham.

On October 8, acclaimed director Mani Ratnam launched the first look poster, amid high expectation. Directors Siva Ananth, Barath Neelakantan and Sarjun K have joined hands for this three episode series which will stream from October 16 only on aha.

Furthermore, today, ace icon and superstar Suriya launched the trailer of Addham and wrote, "Glad to launch the trailer of #Addham debut venture of @N_sujatha08 & #Devasena whose opinion I always respect! Congratulations team!"

The two minute trailer showed glimpses of popular actors Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Kishore, Prasanna, Jayaprakash and Rohini Molleti, Arjun Chindam, Abhirami, Pavitrah and Praveen in action.

Weaving in the singular theme of "Morality is a changing goal post", Addham revolves around the idea that the dichotomy of right and wrong is subjective and that nothing good or bad remains the way it is. It always changes according to an individual's actions and circumstance. The three tales of morality bring alive a world of situations which take the lead characters on a journey of self reflection as they fight the battle of right and wrong.

All the three stories are written by Siva Anath who has earlier written prominent works like Chekka Sivantha Vaanam which Nawaab in Telugu and Sachin : A Billion Dreams- the biography film of Sachin Tedulkar. Addham- produced by Sujatha Narayanan and Devasena Subramaniam under the SNDS DreamCatchers LLP banner, aims at bringing a fresh and open perspective to the subject of morality. It is a one-of-a-kind series to have brushed the subject of morality on the OTT platforms.

Welcoming this festive season with an exciting lineup of films and shows like Colour Photo, Addham, Tamasha with Harsha, Android Kattappa among many others, aha has become a household name with the best in Telugu entertainment. With a massive collection of favourites starring superstars and a huge library of classics, aha is constantly giving its viewers a lot to look forward to.