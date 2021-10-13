Sex Education Season 3: A super follow-up to the first two seasons

There is a major reason why Sex Education is a popular web series and is awaited by many. It is a series which juggled many delicate issues like teen sexuality, gender identity etc, and these things are dealt in such a way that you never feel like being lectured. Season 3 not only builds on the aspects of the first two ones but it goes even further. In a nutshell Sex Education 3 is a stimulating season that will meet the expectations of all the fans.



For those who haven't seen season 1 and 2 the series primarily followed the journey of Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield). He is a student at Moordale Secondary school. Otis is slightly ambivalent towards sex. The major reason for that is his divorced mother Jean (Gillian Anderson). She is a sex therapist who has frequent affairs but is unable to maintain relationships. Otis best friend is Eric (Ncuti Gatwa). Eric is a gay son of Ghanaian- Nigerian immigrants. Over the course of the first season Otis becomes close with Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey). She is a confidence student but her high intelligence is overshadowed by her troubled past.

Other important characters at Moordale include Adam Groff (Connor Swindells). He is the headmaster's son who develops a bullying nature out of his own insecurity. Other important ones are a widowed plumber (Mikeal Persbrandt). Jakob and Jean start dating and that creates tensions in Otis life. Otis sets up a sex therapy business with Maeve in order to help their fellow students who have sexual problems. Their business becomes a success but conflict arises when Otis starts getting attracted to Maeve.

Apart from the romance aspect the second season had a number of new students at Moordale that challenged the status quo. You also had an outbreak called Chlamydia that caused students to question and struggle with topical issues. Also jean became pregnant with Jakob's baby. Another important thing which happens in the second season was the Eric and Adam relationship.

Season 3 begins off with Adam Groff's father Micheal Groff being replaced. The reason being Moordale has developed the reputation of being a sex school under his leadership. There is a new person leading the school and she is Hope Haddon. Hope Haddon is someone who takes the approach of Dolores Umbrige from book five of Harry Potter. She is someone who believes in lecturing and those who question her are punished. She enforces strict regulations. Some of these regulations are endorsing abstinence as a deterrent for unwanted pregnancies. Through all these methods Haddon is dismantling the social order of the school.

The biggest highlight of Season 3 just like the first two seasons is how it deals with the female characters. There are written with lot of insight.

This insight can be particularly seen with the characters of Maeve and also the pregnancy of Otis mother Jean Melbourn. The process of Jean and Jakob staying in one house and trying to make things work has been delicately handled by creator Laurie Nunn. There is also a book that Jean Melbourn is writing on sex education but at no point it comes across as uncomfortable.

The journey of Maeve is another strong point. Maeve is someone who is battling issues both romantically and also otherwise. But at no point we see her complaining, there is a grace with which she handles things that is missing in Otis. Lastly the arc of Hope Haddon is also something that engages you. The character could have easily become a uni- dimensional antagonist but it isn't. You get a sense of her battling her own demons. Through her character we see how success at her age comes with its own share of setbacks particularly if you are a woman.

With these three female characters points are made about women's rights, patriarchy and loving oneself.

An overreaching theme of Season 3 is the theme of friendship. This can be majorly seen in the bond between Otis and Erick, Aimee and Maeve. Through the bond of Eric and Otis the creators give a different spin on how male friendships are viewed in pop culture. There is a saying about how men don't generally talk about their sexual feelings about their significant ones but here both Otis and Eric never hide their feelings from each other and that is super endearing. Similarly the way Aimee and Maeve overcome their issues and hold each other is also nice to watch.

The performances of the major characters are spot on as usual but my favourite ones are Emma Mackey, Gillian Anderson and Ncuti Gatwa.