The Grand Premiere Of Bigg Boss OTT 2

After a gap of two years, Bigg Boss OTT is finally back with its season 2. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is hosting the second season. Amid the entire buzz around Bigg Boss OTT 2, streamed on jiocinema on June 17, Salman Khan made a blockbuster entry; he looked super stylish in a denim-on-denim look. The superstar gave an electrifying performance as he grooved to the tunes of Hangover from Kick.

Popular celebs as Panelists In Grand Premiere Of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Building excitement for the show right from the start, Bigg Boss OTT 2 had panelists, actress Sunny Leone; Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan; veteran journalist Dibang Banerjee, actor and roast master Sandeep Sikand and former cricketer Ajay Jadeja.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants list



Avinash Sachdev, Cyrus Broacha, Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naaz, Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Palak Pursvani, and Puneet Superstar.

BB currency

Each contestant has received BB currency based on their ranks. While the ranks were first determined by audiences, they were changed by panelists at the grand premiere. With these currencies, contestants will be able to purchase essential supplies like ration, beds and other items. Let’s see how contestants will survive in the house.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 House

This season, the captivating design of the "strange house" theme steals the spotlight, expertly crafted by art director Omung Kumar and production designer Vanita Garud Kumar. With innovative use of recycled elements, the house's design redefines creativity. From the entrance to the bedroom and the grand dining area, every corner narrates a tale of artistic sustainability, showcasing the meticulous attention to detail in its storytelling.

The drama-filled entertainment reality show Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has started streaming from June 17. Watch 24/7 only on jioCinema.