Web-Series: Anjali’s look from ‘Bahishkarana’ creates interest

Famous actress Anjali acted in a couple of web shows, namely “Jhansi” and “Fall,” but they didn’t succeed in captivating the audiences. The actress’s new web series “Bahishkarana” has been in the making for a while. This new web series will be premiered on the OTT platform ZEE5. Marking the birthday of Anjali, the makers dropped the first-look poster today. The poster showcases Anjali as a village belle, and she looks natural.

“Bahishkarana” is written and directed by Mukesh Prajapathi. The premiere date will be announced soon. Pixel Pictures is bankrolling this web show. Shri Tej, Ananya Nagalla, and Ravindra Vijay play vital roles.