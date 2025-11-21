Texans Earn Tough 23–19 Win Over Bills With Dominant Defense

In the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans, the Texans took a 23-19 win.





The Texans’ defence stood out big time — they sacked the Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen eight times, putting constant pressure on him.





On offence for Houston, backup quarterback Davis Mills threw two touchdown passes and helped the team pull ahead.





The Bills had some good moments too — their running back James Cook ran for over 100 yards, and returner Ray Davis scored on a 97-yard kickoff return.





But despite those bright spots, the Bills couldn’t finish strong. Allen threw two interceptions and their offence stalled late in the game.





In short: Bills vs Texans was a tight NFL game recap where the Texans’ defense performance and huge number of quarterback sacks made the difference, leading to the Texans’ victory, while Josh Allen and the Bills couldn’t overcome the pressure.