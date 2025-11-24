Trump hints at potential progress in Ukraine negotiations as EU leaders weigh new strategy.

This statement was part of a readout of a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Kremlin said the two leaders “ bandied in detail the situation in Ukraine, the Russian- American plan for a agreement in Ukraine, which was prepared by the American side. ” Putin noted that “the plan he had an opportunity to study coincides with the results of negotiations during the Russian-American summit in Alaska earlier this year,” it continued.

Turkey also provided its own readout of the call. It included Erdogan telling Putin that Turkey “will be ready to contribute, as it has done so far, to any diplomatic discussions or plans that support direct dialogue between the sides and help pave the way for lasting peace in our region.”

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte weighed in as well, telling reporters that the US plan has “many good elements,” though the content still “requires further fine-tuning.”

“I do not want to analyze EU leaders plan line by line, especially since it is still being discussed,” Rutte said during an interview with Fox News. “As I have already said, there are many good points in this proposal. But there are also elements that should be improved.”

CNN previously reported that the Trump administration had been working on a 28-point roadmap to end Russia–Ukraine conflict—an outline that was discussed over the weekend in Geneva. Russia notably did not send any officials to Trump Ukraine talks.

“It always takes two to tango,” Rutte said in reference to Russia’s absence. “But every process must start somewhere and this one starts with a plan—and with a president, Donald Trump, who is determined to bring this to an end.”

Moments ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky published a note on X confirming that Ukraine’s delegation is now on its way back from peace negotiations with US officials in Geneva. He said he expected a “full report” on the status of the peace talks later this evening.