Rs 306 crore spent on Aarogyasri in Krishna district

Vijayawada: The State government spent Rs 306 crore under the Arogyasri health care scheme to perform 1,35,936 surgeries and therapies during the past two years in Krishna district.

The State government provides end-to-end cashless service for specific diseases under secondary and tertiary care through a network services providers. According to Dr Md Osman, Arogyasri Krishna district co-ordinator, Aarogyasri services are provided in 122 hospitals, that include the government general hospitals, three area hospitals, 10 community health centres, 23 primary health centres and 49 private hospitals.

In a press release on Sunday, Osman said 12 lakh Arogyasri health cards were issued to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) families in Krishna district. He said the Aarogyasri health card holders can visit these 122 network hospitals and get cashless treatment for the surgeries and specified diseases.

He said the State government had spent Rs.306.68 crore for 1,35,936 surgeries and therapies to the patients from June 2019 to August 2, 2021. Referring to Covid treatment, the Arogyasri co-ordinator said permission was given to 35 hospitals to treat the Covid patients in the district. He said more than 2,400 serious diseases related to kidney, heart, brain, burns, cancer, accident cases and Covid are covered under Aarogyasri scheme.

A total of 9,312 Covid patients were treated in the district and Rs.21.34 crore was spent under the Aarogyasri scheme, he added.