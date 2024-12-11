Elon Musk to Purchase $100 Million Luxury Mansion Next to Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago, Report Reveals

In Palm Beach, South Florida, near to Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, billionaire businessman Elon Musk is rumoured to be intending to buy a $100 million luxury apartment. The Bristol Penthouse, a luxurious residence in West Palm Beach that is 19,000 square feet and is a beachfront condo, was once owned by the late beauty mogul Sydell Miller.

A superb piece of real estate for Musk, the penthouse is part of a 25-story waterfront condo complex with upscale amenities like a spa, fitness centre, pool, and concierge services. Renowned architect Peter Marino created the stunning interior design of the home, which also has a collection of Picasso, Miró, and Chagall pieces.

Associated with Donald Trump and Mar-a-Lago

According to reports, Musk is thinking about making the acquisition as part of his expanding relationship with Donald Trump. Musk has been a frequent visitor to Mar-a-Lago. In addition to spending vacations at Trump's house with his kids, the tech tycoon has fuelled rumours that he is interested in relocating to Palm Beach. Musk is getting ready to assume the position of co-chair of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which Trump has indicated he will be taking up.

The Palm Beach penthouse is reportedly a major contender for Musk's next home; other sources also claim he is considering homes in the neighbouring West Palm Beach condominiums and just north of Mar-a-Lago.

Living in Luxury in South Florida

Sydell Miller's opulent residence delivers unmatched luxury with fine finishing and careful design, such as rare timbers, imported custom fixtures, and lush landscaping that honours Palm Beach's historic past.

By perhaps acquiring the Bristol Penthouse, Musk would be near Mar-a-Lago and strengthen his ties to Trump's inner circle. As Musk seeks to set roots close to one of the most prestigious properties in the area, this move in the South Florida real estate market demonstrates his interest in the area.