1 new COVID19 death, total 7 and 420 positive cases in AP

Amaravati: Another COVID19 patient died in Andhra Pradesh, taking total to seven. On the other hand, the total COVID19 positive cases shot up to 420 including 15 new cases as on Sunday evening, according to Arja Srikanth, State Nodal Officer for COVID19.

Among the new cases, 7 reported from Guntur, 4 from Nellore, 2 from Kurnool and one each from Chittoor and Kadapa districts.

Out of the 420 positive cases, seven died including each two from Krishna, Guntur and Anantapur districts and one from Kurnool and 12 discharged and there are 401 active cases.

The deceased is identified as a 52 year old male, hailing from Dachepalli mandal in Guntur district, who joined in the hospital on April 9 and died on April 10. But, the government declared the death on Sunday, that is on April 11. He was suffering with health issues, like TB and COPD.

Meanwhile, a male patient aged about 65 years discharged from Vijayawada hospital on Sunday. He has travel history to Mecca. He joined in the hospital on March 27 with the virus symptoms.