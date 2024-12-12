Nagaur MP raises questions on intelligence failure after Raj CM's convoy hit by car

Jaipur: Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has raised concerns over an accident in which Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma’s convoy was hit by a car coming from the wrong side on Mahal Road in Jagatpura, Jaipur.

The accident resulted in the death of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Surendra Singh and four other police personnel were injured as the speeding car from the opposite direction collided with the convoy.

Beniwal termed the incident a significant intelligence failure and called for action against senior officials responsible.

Expressing his condolences, Beniwal stated, "The demise of ASI Surendra Singh and injuries to police personnel in this accident is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the bereaved family, and I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

He further emphasised the gravity of the situation, pointing out that a vehicle coming from the wrong direction and colliding with the Chief Minister’s convoy reflects a serious lapse in security. "During the Chief Minister's tour, the responsibility for his security lies with the IG-level officer assigned, supported by state intelligence. This incident exposes a major failure on their part. Immediate action should be taken against the officer in charge of the Chief Minister's security, and a high-level investigation must be conducted," he added.

Earlier, PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasara also demanded a thorough inquiry into the accident. Expressing his concerns, Dotasara remarked, "The news of several policemen and civilians being seriously injured in the Chief Minister’s convoy accident is deeply unfortunate. By God’s grace, the Chief Minister is unharmed. I wish for the quick recovery of those injured and urge the government to ensure a high-level investigation into the matter."

On Wednesday, CM Sharma was on his way to attend a programme of Laghu Udyog Bharti in which Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was the chief guest when the accident was reported.

Seven persons -- five policemen and two others -- were injured in the collision near Akshaya Patra Chauraha on the Jagatpura road.

The CM stopped the convoy and rushed the critically injured man to the hospital in his car and other injured were also admitted to the hospital.



