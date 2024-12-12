Former Bhimavaram MLA Grandhi Srinivas Resigns from YSRCP

In a significant political shift, former MLA Grandhi Srinivas has officially resigned from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). On Thursday, he relinquished his primary membership and party positions, sending his resignation letter directly to party chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Srinivas, who first entered the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 2004, has had a varied political career. He was a member of the Praja Rajyam Party in 2009 before joining the YSRCP in 2013. His tenure in the assembly faced a setback when he contested in the May elections from Bhimavaram and was defeated.

The resignation comes at a time when several YSRCP leaders are departing the party following its loss of power in the state. Notable figures, including former ministers Balineni Srinivas Reddy and Udayabanu, have recently left the YSRCP to join the Jana Sena party. Adding to this trend, former minister Avanti Srinivas from the united Visakhapatnam district also announced his resignation on Thursday, having previously served in Jagan's cabinet.

Speculation is rife that Grandhi Srinivas may align himself with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the near future, marking yet another significant shift in Andhra Pradesh's political landscape.