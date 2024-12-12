Manchu Manoj Attends Shooting Amid Family Controversy

The controversy within the Manchu Mohan Babu family has temporarily subsided. Reports suggest that Manoj has chosen to focus on his film career, leaving the ongoing family conflict behind.

He has reportedly joined the shooting of his latest film Bhairavam, putting to rest any doubts about whether the film’s production would continue amid the family dispute.

The producers of Bhairavam can now breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that Manoj is committed to his work. It is also reported that Manoj sent his bouncers and personal staff on the evening of December 11, 2024.

Manoj has reportedly decided to set aside his personal issues and concentrate on his film career. Bhairavam is directed by Vijay Kanakamedala, known for his work on Naandhi and Ugram, and produced by KK Radhamohan. The first look of Manoj in Bhairavam has also been released.

The conflict within Mohan Babu’s family became public when the domestic dispute escalated. Rachakonda CP Sudheer Babu, acting as an Executive Magistrate, interrogated both of Mohan Babu’s sons, Vishnu and Manoj.

He issued a warning, urging them not to disrupt the peace, and stated that legal action would be taken if their actions threatened public order. A personal bond of one lakh rupees was deposited by each son under a personal guarantee. They assured the CP that they would refrain from creating any public disturbances.

In connection with the alleged attack on Manchu Manoj, Mohan Babu's farmhouse manager Kiran Kumar and another individual, Vijay Reddy, were detained by the Pahadi Sharif police. They have been taken to the police station for interrogation, based on the complaint filed by Manoj. After returning from the CP's office, Vishnu appeared before CP Sudheer Babu at 8 pm, providing details of the ongoing family feud.

He explained that Manoj and his wife had experienced multiple disagreements with their father, Mohan Babu, and that the issues, once discussed privately, had now spilled into the public sphere. Vishnu assured the CP that the current situation would be resolved according to the law.