10 held for B.Ed question paper leak

Guntur: District police on Monday arrested ten accused in connection with the leakage of ANU B Ed exam question paper.

According to the Guntur district SP Satish Kumar, under the supervision of Guntur North DSP Murali Krishna, Pedakakani Circle Inspector T Narayana Swamy arrested the accused involved in the question paper leak.

On March 7, ANU PG and Professional course coordinator Mannava Subba Rao complained about the leakage of the B Ed question paper ‘Perspective in Child Development’ at Pedakakani Police Station.

Four accused hailed from Odisha set up coaching centres and imparting coaching to the candidates appearing for the B Ed examinations.

To attract more students to their coaching centre, they entered into an agreement with Sri Vivekananda College of Education Correspondent and Director Syyed Rasffeek Ahmed residing in Vinukonda of Palnadu district.

The ‘Perspective in Child Development’ question paper was leaked at 1.20 PM and sent to Odisha through social media. The police officials arrested Syed Rasffeek Ahmed and accused in Odisha.

The arrested included Dupati Suresh Kumar, D Swarna Raj, Santosh Kumar Sahu, B Prasad Patro, Sukanth Behra, Purushottam Pradhan, D Kumar Sahu, Priyabathro Godai and Milan Thrusti.