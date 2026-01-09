IIT Bombay Launches Certificate in Generative AI

Bengaluru, 9 January 2026: IIT Bombay is pleased to announce the launch of the Certificate in Generative AI , offered by the Technocraft Centre for Applied Artificial Intelligence. Delivered in collaboration with Great Learning as the edtech partner, this five-month, online, hands-on certificate programme is scheduled to commence in 2026, with registrations now open.

Designed and delivered by IIT Bombay faculty, the certificate features an industry-aligned curriculum that equips professionals with the skills to design, adapt, and deploy Generative AI (GenAI) applications. The programme follows a practical, LLM-first approach across five modules, taking learners from the fundamentals of artificial intelligence and large language models to prompt design, model adaptation using proprietary data, and the development of copilot tools and multi-step workflows.

The programme culminates in the deployment and security of GenAI solutions, reinforced through practical projects that ensure learners gain hands-on experience in building scalable, real-world AI applications.

Upon successful completion, participants will be awarded a Certificate of Completion from IIT Bombay, recognising their proficiency in building and deploying reliable GenAI applications.

Talking about the collaboration, Prof Manjesh K. Hanawal from IIT Bombay said,

“Generative AI marks one of the most significant technological shifts of our time, reshaping how ideas are created, knowledge is built, and work is organised. As the focus moves from curiosity to capability, it’s vital that professionals understand and apply this technology responsibly and effectively. This certificate course underscores IIT Bombay’s commitment to enhance conceptual understanding with practical implementation by imparting learning from foundational AI to the emergence and adoption of GenAI. It also equips learners to not just use AI tools, but to understand which Gen AI model is best suited for their use cases and be able to design and deploy reliable GenAI solutions. Learners will reinvent how they looked at AI and Gen AI and emerge more confident in handling AI driven decision making, productivity enhancements and building innovative solutions across industries.”

The certificate programme is tailored for software engineers, data scientists, analysts, product owners, technology professionals, product managers, STEM graduates, and GenAI enthusiasts who seek to build and operate GenAI systems, integrate them into workflows, and unlock new career opportunities.

Speaking about the Certificate, Mohan Lakhamraju, Founder and CEO, Great Learning, said,

“Generative AI has evolved from a niche technology to a core professional skill, and those who can design and apply these systems responsibly will drive the next wave of innovation and business impact. This program helps professionals move beyond experimentation to truly understand how GenAI works, what it can achieve, and how to apply it meaningfully to real-world challenges. This program deepens our collaboration with IIT Bombay, reflecting our shared commitment to empowering the next generation of AI talent.”

Candidates holding a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university, with a minimum aggregate of 50% or equivalent CGPA, are eligible to register for the programme.