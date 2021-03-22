10 kilograms of ganja and 178 liquor bottles seized

Kurnool: The police personnel of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) have seized 10 kilograms of ganja and 178 Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) at the Panchalingala border check post on Monday. According to the Circle Inspector, N Lakshmi Durgaiah, while checking the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Bus which is heading towards Bangalore at Panchalingala border check post, 10 kilograms of ganja was detected by the staff.

On enquiry, it was known that one Nihad Muhammed resident of Kannur cantonment in Kerala state was transporting the spurious product. The entire quantity has been seized besides taking the accused into custody.

In a similar vehicle checking, the staff has also caught two persons, M Nagaraju and G Ramanjaneyulu, both residents of Repalle village in Kadapa district transporting 178 liquor bottles (Mansion Brandy). The bottles have been seized and the duo was also arrested.

Two cases have been filed on three persons and handed over the accused along with the seized ganja liquor bottles and a motorcycle to Taluka Urban Police Station (UPS) for initiating further action stated the Circle Inspector, N Lakshmi Durgaiah.

Sub Inspector, Jeelan Basha, Head Constables, Shareef, Vankateshwarulu, Constables, Ansar Basha, Imam Sahib, Sudhakar, Vijay Bhaskar, Gopala Krishna and Rangaswamy participated at the vehicle checking.