Modi’s bold decision: Bommai hails PM

New Delhi: Former CM and MP Basavaraj Bommai said the NDA government, under the leader-ship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has taken a bold decision to implement the One Nation, One Election system through a constitutional amendment and those op-posing this decision are against the nation’s development.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi on Friday, he mentioned that the Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, has approved the implementation of the One Nation, One Election system through a constitutional amendment. There is a possibil-ity that this will be tabled in the upcoming parliamentary session.





This is a significant move, as frequent elections make it impossible for the country to progress effectively. From cooperative bodies to panchayat elections, assembly polls, and Lok Sabha elections, some form of elections is always taking place. Every election involves a huge expenditure of resources, and during election periods, it becomes challenging to carry out any development work, he added. Bommai asserted that if the system is implemented, it will bring stability in governance.