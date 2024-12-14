Adopt tech-based probe process: DGP Khurania

Cuttack: Noting that there have been changes in the pattern of crimes in the State, Odisha DGP Y B Khurania on Friday called upon the police rank and file to adopt technology-based and scientific investigation process for success. Khurania made the remarks at the 69th State Police Duty Meet here. He said the prime responsibility of the police is detection and prevention of crime, and that should be the focus of all officers in the State.

“There is a need to change the investigation process, as there have been changes in the crime patterns,” the DGP said. He said the Odisha police has already adopted certain technology-based investigations and achieved success.

It has also been successful in tackling the Maoist menace, the top police officer said. The DGP also advised police personnel to keep abreast of new laws.