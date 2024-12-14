‘Art from Garbage’ exhibition showcases civic workers’ creativity

Belagavi: As part of the winter session, the Belagavi Municipal Corporation has organised an ‘Art from Garbage’ exhibition at the Suvarna Soudha premises, showcasing the crea-tive handiwork of civic workers. This unique exhibition aims to raise awareness about cleanliness and the importance of waste management using artistic expressions made from waste materials.

The artworks on display feature impressive models crafted from discarded items, such as plastic bottles, fishing nets, and various recycling materials. Among the high-light creations are composting demonstrations from raw garbage, nature-themed art made from bottle caps, and models of bicycles and tea stalls. Civic workers have col-laborated in groups to produce these remarkable pieces.

Municipal worker Anand Kolaka emphasized the message behind the exhibition, stat-ing, “As the saying goes, ‘art from garbage,’ we have created these works using waste materials. Our initiative has showcased the talent of municipal workers. We encourage the public to join us in keeping Belgaum beautiful by experimenting with their own creations at home.”

Municipal Health Inspector Shobha Kumbara added that the workers have demon-strated proper waste segregation, illustrating how green waste can be transformed into compost while dry waste can be used for artwork. Visitors have shown enthusi-asm and joy as they learn about cleanliness measures and witness the creativity of civic workers.

Students Chethan and Vandana from Indira Nagar Government Primary School ex-pressed their surprise at the possibility of turning used items into art, noting, “We will definitely try this at home.” Belagavi Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shubha B. praised the efforts of the workers, stating that they had dedicated a week to create these artworks as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission initiative.