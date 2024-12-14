Tumakuru implements emergency response system for women’s safety

Tumakuru: In a significant initiative aimed at enhancing the safety of women in public spaces, the Tumakuru Smart City project has installed emergency helpline systems across the city. This system is designed to ensure that in situations where women face har-assment or feel unsafe, the police can respond promptly.

A total of 413 surveillance cameras have been strategically set up in various loca-tions, including parks and areas that are generally less crowded or deemed unsafe. This measure aims to bolster security and provide immediate assistance when re-quired.

To monitor these surveillance systems, a control room has been inaugurated within the municipal premises. This control room will operate 24 hours a day, providing around-the-clock monitoring and response capabilities. The system has already been tested at midnight, showcasing its readiness for real-world situations.

Additionally, 41 emergency helplines have been established, allowing individuals to call for help with the simple press of a button when they feel threatened. This facility ensures that if anyone perceives a danger, they can directly alert the control room staff, who will respond immediately.

District Police Chief Ashok commented on the utility of these cameras, noting, “These cameras are proving crucial for the Traffic Police Department as they are using the footage as evidence during traffic-related issues. The cameras can easily identify ve-hicle number plates in instances of rule violations, which will aid in solving numerous criminal cases. Furthermore, they function as a vital resource for police to respond quickly during accidents.”

The camera systems are proving beneficial not only for women’s safety and road safety but also for maintaining a peaceful atmosphere during public events. They have already assisted in tracking motorcycle thefts, with over a hundred stolen bikes recovered in the past year. Recently, cameras played a key role in apprehending suspects involved in a gold shop robbery. Ashok also emphasized the necessity of raising awareness about these emergency help systems, stating, “Though the emergency helplines have recently been set up, there is a lack of public awareness. It’s vital to promote these systems widely so that the community can utilize them effectively and reduce the possibilities of anti-social activities.”

Lawyers in the region have voiced their support for the initiative. Advocate Rajendra Prasad remarked, “The recent installation of emergency helplines is a crucial step, but awareness campaigns are essential to inform the public. A large-scale campaign would ensure that the community is aware of these systems, which could significantly curb criminal activities.”

Meanwhile, Advocate Dayanand Sagar also praised the initiative, stating, “The Smart City project’s implementation of these cameras is commendable. The use of public funds in establishing this system deserves applause. It is imperative that everyone knows about this setup for it to be effective.”