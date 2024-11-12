10-member IAS officers’ team to tour East Godavari district

Rajamahendravaram: A team of 10 IAS officers would be visiting East Godavari district for a seven-day field study and research programme aimed to understand and address grassroots challenges.

District collector P Prasanthi met the officers in her office on Monday to discuss their field activities. DRO Sriramachandra Murthy and District Nodal Officer NVVS Murthy were present.

During the training, the team will engage in city development activities and raise awareness about health and sanitation issues, with initial visits to municipal schools to meet with school staff and discuss local development plans.

On the third day, the team will focus on slum development, citizen services, poverty alleviation, and livelihood programmes, along with examining solid waste management practices.

Additionally, the team will visit local institutions, including schools, Anganwadi centres, Primary Health Centres, and Panchayat offices to gain insights into village-level operations.

The visiting IAS officers include Mannan Singh, Anurag Babel, Priya Rani, Shaheeda Begum, Parth, Kashish Bhakshi, Snehapann, Jadhav Rao Niranjan Mahendra Singh, Tushar Negi, and Atul Mishra.

Trainee IAS officers visited the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation office on Sunday night. They met Municipal Commissioner Ketan Garg.

Commissioner Garg briefed them on the various programmes conducted by the Municipal Corporation.

Later, the group gathered in the boardroom, where department heads, under the Commissioner’s guidance, presented a comprehensive overview of the Corporation’s initiatives through a PowerPoint presentation. Deputy Commissioner S Venkata Ramana, Superintendent Engineer G Panduranga Rao, Health Officer Dr Vinutha, City Planner Kotayya, DRDA PD NVVS Murthy, Revenue Officer Srinivasa Rao, Manager Abdul Malik Asfar, Liaison Officer and Revenue Officer Ravi Kumar, among others, participated in the programme.