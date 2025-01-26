1,000 advocates trained to solve cases through mediation

Guntur : AP High Court Legal Services Committee chairman Justice Rao Raghunandan Rao said the government enacted the Mediation Act to facilitate mediation.

He further said that an online mediation facility was introduced for speedy justice. He addressed the State-level awareness meeting conducted for advocates on mediation by Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority at GMCANA Auditorium premises of Guntur medical College in Guntur city on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said at present 1,000 advocates were trained to solve the cases through mediation and felt that at least 40,000 advocates should be trained to reduce pending cases.

AP State Legal Services Authority executive chairman Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari said if the advocates have awareness on mediation, they may solve the cases at low cost through mediation.

He said this is a good opportunity to find speedy solution to the cases. He said business and family disputes can be solved through mediation.

APLSA member secretary M Babita, Guntur District Principal and Sessions Judge YVSBG Pardhasaradhi, AP High Court Legal Services Committee secretary G Malathi, APLSA deputy secretary Dr H Amaraingeswara Rao and GDLA T Leelavathi were among those who participated.