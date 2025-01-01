Live
103 students of St Ann’s College get placements
Chirala: Secretary Vanama Ramakrishna Rao and correspondent Srimantula Lakshmana Rao of the St Ann’s College of En-gineering and Technology informed in a statement that 103 students have been selected by Sutherland Global Services.
The selected students will join Sutherland Global Services in 2025. Principal Dr K Jagdeesh Babu said that 31 stu-dents from CSE department, 34 from ECE department, four from EEE department, five from Civil Engineering de-partment, 19 from AIML, two from Cyber Security department and six from Data Science department secured placements. College training and placement officer Nutalapati Purnachandra Rao said that two students have been selected from the IOT department.
Dr C Subbarao, Director (Accreditations), RV Ramana Murthy, Manager (Office Administration), CSE Department head Dr P Harini, head of ECE Department Dr D Rajendra Prasad, head of EEE K Anil Kumar, head of Civil Engineer-ing Dr T Kiran Kumar, head of AIMLC Hari Kishan, head of IOT Department Dr Sreeram, Indraneel, head of Cyber Security Department, Dr Ch Ramesh and various heads of Departments, faculty, non-teaching staff and students congratulated the selected students.