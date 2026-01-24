  1. Home
Hyderabad Open: Top seeds enter singles semis; doubles heads to final

  24 Jan 2026
Hyderabad Open: Top seeds enter singles semis; doubles heads to final
Keshav Chopra of the USA outplayed sixth seed Aziz Ouakaa 6-3, 6-3, third seed Karan Singh defeated Switzerland’s Jeffrey Von Der Schulenburg 6-4, 6-4 and Timofei Derepasko registered a straight-sets win over Manish Sureshkumar 6-3, 6-3 while top seed Max Houkes of the Netherlands beat Thanapet Chanta 6-4, 6-3 in the men’s singles quarterfinals of the Hyderabad Open ITF $15K Men’s Tennis Tournament at the Lake View Tennis Academy here on Friday.

In doubles semifinals, Jeffrey Von Der Schulenburg (SUI) and Vanshelboim Eric (UKR) edged past Vishnu Vardhan - Ganta Karthik Reddy (IND) 7-5,7-6(7), while Grigoriy Lomakin(KAZ) and Ishaque Eqbal (IND) (2) send packing the Malaysian duo of Derepasko and Mitsuki Leong 7-6(5),6-3 to advance to the final.

Hyderabad OpenITF Tennismen’s singlesinternational tennis tournamentLake View Tennis Academy
