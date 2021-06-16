104 Mobile Clinic staff creates awareness on seasonal diseases

Ongole: The 104 Vehicle Mobile Medical Clinic doctors and staff conducted awareness programmes on the Covid-19 and seasonal diseases at Markapuram, Santhamaguluru, Vetapalem and various places in Prakasam district on Tuesday. The 104 Mobile Medical Clinics district manager Pirla Sivarakesh said that there are 56 mobile clinic vehicles in all of the 56 mandals in the district and they are conducting basic tests related to the health of everyone. As part of the awareness programmes, he said, that they are educating the public on coronavirus, its symptoms and necessary precautions to protect themselves from contracting the deadly virus. He said that they are also creating awareness on seasonal diseases like malaria, dengue etc and advised the public to keep their surroundings clean and see water not logged in their premises including coconut shells and water bottles.

The 108 and 104 MMC zonal manager Hemantha Kumar, 108 district manager Vijay Kumar, 104 staff OE Nageswara Rao, Jilani and others also participated in the programme.