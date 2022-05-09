10,480 jobs provided in YSRCP Job Mela at ANU

Guntur: Rajya Sabha MP and YSRCP general secretary V Vijaya Sai Reddy said that during the last two days in the YSRCP Job Mela conducted at Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) premises, they have provided jobs to 10,480 candidates.

"During the last three job melas, 40,263 jobs were provided," he said. Addressing the media at YSRCP Job Mela at ANU on Sunday, he said that they will conduct the fourth YSRCP Job Mela in Yogi Vemana University in YSR district in June. Replying to a question, he said that they will conduct more job melas in the days to come to provide job opportunities to the youth and offer skill development training to the youth who did not get jobs in job melas.

He said that conducting jobs melas is a continuous process. Vijayasai said that as many as 3,700 candidates were selected out of 14,500 candidates attended for interviews in the jobs mela on the second day on Sunday at the ANU. He said that the corporate companies selected the candidates purely on merit. He said that development is possible with the empowerment of women. He explained significance of human values. He said there is no truth in the false propaganda made by opposition parties on the job melas.

"The companies are paying Rs 15,000 per month to Rs 11 lakh per annum."