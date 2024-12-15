Brahmin Community delegation felicitates CM Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while addressing representatives of the Brahmin community from across the state at his residence, Sant Kabir Kutir, said that the state government would celebrate the birth anniversary ofLord Parshuram in a grand manner at the government level.

In addition, in response to the demand from Brahmin community representatives for the formation of a Brahmin Welfare Board, the Chief Minister assured that prominent members of the society would be invited for a detailed discussion on the matter. On this occasion, the Brahmin community delegation congratulated the Chief Minister for ensuring strong participation from their community.

Nayab Singh Saini said that the 36 communities of the state have endorsed the development policies of the BJP government, leading to the formation of the BJP government for the third consecutive time, marking a historic achievement in Haryana. He said that it is only through the trust of the people that Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a developed nation can be realized swiftly. He assured that the government would live up to the trust placed in it by the people and work to propel Haryana forward on the fast track of development.

The public once again shows the opposition its place

The Chief Minister, while targeting the opposition, said that opposition leaders had already formed a government even before the election results were announced, and now, after the results, they are blaming the EVMs. He pointed out that Congress leaders were demanding an account of the 10 years of the BJP government through yatras, but when asked to give an account of their own tenure, they failed to respond. He said that during the Congress tenure, every government recruitment ended up in court, whereas under the BJP government, even children from poor families are securing government jobs without any parchi-kharchi.

Govt has undertaken initiatives in the interest of farmers

The Chief Minister said that the state government has undertaken several initiatives in the interest of farmers. To alleviate the financial burden caused by the lack of rainfall this year, the government has provided a bonus of Rs 2000 per acre. So far, Rs 800 crore has been directly deposited into the accounts of farmers in two installments. He assured that soon, an additional Rs 400-500 crore will be released as the third installment. Haryana government is committed to purchasing all farmers’ crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Chief Minister’s vision is to progress on the path of development by bringing together all 36 communities - Mohan Lal Badauli

BJP State President Sh Mohan Lal Badauli stated that the creator of a new India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has instilled confidence in the people by entrusting the responsibility of Haryana to Nayb Singh Saini.