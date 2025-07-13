10th Revenue Sports & Cultural Meet inaugurated

Nellore: District Judge Gokavarapu Srinivas has said that the role of Revenue Department was most crucial in the society.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the 10th Revenue Sports and Cultural Meet at Anam Chenchu Subba Reddy Stadium (AC Stadium).in Nellore city, the judge has said that the Per Capita Income (PCI) of the country was only depending on the revenue department and its staff are engaged with all events like natural calamities, population Census, issuing pattas, land acquisition and other welfare activities.

The Judge has recalled that the revenue department was responsible for saving number of lives during Covid-19.

He also opined that it will be necessary to organise such events for the revenue employees as they always face mental and physical stress while on duty,

The Judge said that he would discuss with the High Court over the scope of organising such Sports and Games & Cultural meets to the employees working in the Judiciary department.

While appreciating the Revenue Employees Association for organising the Sports and Games & Cultural Meet, Collector O Anand has said that when he was Collector of East and West Godavari districts, he participated twice in such events. He was delighted to take part the third time in Sports and Cultural Meet, he said.

On the occasion, the Collector advised the employees to participate in the games, sports and do the exercise atleat three times in a week in the interest of maintaining better health condition.

Joint Collector Kollabathula Karthik, DRO Hussain, Nellore, Kavali RDOs Anusha, Vamsi Krishna and others were present.