11 from Kadapa district get nominated posts

Kadapa: As many as 11 persons from YSR Kadapa district have secured nominated posts announced by the government on Saturday. Apart from 6 posts allocated to SC, ST, BCS, including 5 women, two Muslim minorities were allocated posts from the district.



Following allocation of 11 posts on Saturday, the total number of nominated posts increased to 13 as already two posts from agriculture and industries allocated to the district.

According to the information, M Jhansi Reddy was appointed as Chairman, APCOB, Karimullah Sheik Ameen as Chairman, AP State Ware Housing Corporation, A Mallikarjuna Reddy, Chairman, APSRTC, P Sunil Kumar, Chairman, AP Social Welfare Board, K Ajai Reddy, Chairman, AP Silk Development, B Vijaya Lakshmi, Chairman, AP Handicrafts Development Corporation, V Leelavathi, Chairman, AP Urban Finance & Infrastructure Development Corporation, Shiek Gouse Lajan, Chairman, AP State Haj Committee, L Usharani, Chairperson, Kadapa District Library Organisation, S Gurumohan, Chairman, Annamaiah Urban Development Authority, D Chandra Leela, Chairman, District Cooperative Marketing Society.

Meanwhile Kamalapuram MLA P Ravindranath Reddy felicitated A Mallikarjuna Reddy, who was appointed as Chairman of APSRTC in a special programme organised in Kanaparthi village of Chennuru mandal on Saturday.