Kisah opens its first Hyderabad store at Sarath City Mall

Hyderabad: Kisah, a men’s ethnic fashion brand known for its contemporary approach to Indian occasionwear, has launched its first exclusive store in Hyderabad at Sarath City Mall. The expansion marks an important milestone in the brand’s growing offline presence, complementing its strong direct-to-consumer (D2C) footprint across global markets.

Recognised for its bold colour palettes, modern silhouettes and distinctive design language, Kisah aims to redefine how today’s Indian men dress for celebrations. The brand caters to a new generation that views fashion as an expression of individuality rather than a tradition-bound requirement.

After building a strong online customer base and successfully establishing retail stores in cities such as Bangalore and Kolkata, Kisah’s entry into Hyderabad reflects the city’s increasing influence in India’s fashion and lifestyle landscape.

Speaking on the occasion, Yash Sarawagi, Co-Founder, Kisah Apparels Pvt Ltd, said, “Hyderabad has consistently been one of our strongest online markets. Customers here have shown a clear preference for bold, expressive styles across categories. Opening our first store in the city was a natural next step. Hyderabad’s cultural vibrancy and its young, style-conscious audience resonate strongly with what Kisah represents today.”

He further added that the new store has been designed to offer a modern and engaging retail experience. “The space is self-guided and immersive, encouraging customers to explore, experiment and discover styles at their own pace. From layout to lighting, every element reflects the brand’s contemporary identity.”

The Hyderabad store features a curated selection of Kisah’s signature ethnic collections, including outfits designed for weddings, festive occasions and refined everyday wear. Each collection blends modern design sensibilities with a bold aesthetic, offering men the freedom to dress with confidence and character.

With this launch, Kisah continues to strengthen its vision of reimagining men’s ethnic fashion for a new generation—one that values creativity, individuality and fearless self-expression.

For more information, visit www.kisah.in