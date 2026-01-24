Fire breaks out in furniture warehouse in Nampally area

A massive fire broke out on Saturday at a furniture warehouse in the Nampally area, triggering panic among residents living nearby.

The blaze is believed to have started on the ground floor of the warehouse before spreading rapidly through the building. Within a short time, flames had engulfed the entire four-storey structure, sending thick smoke into the surrounding area.

Firefighters were alerted immediately and rushed to the scene. At least four fire engines have been deployed, with crews working intensively to bring the towering flames under control.

No casualties have been reported so far. Authorities are continuing firefighting operations, while the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.