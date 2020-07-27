11 Kavali government hospital staff tested coronavirus positive in Nellore

Coronavirus in Nellore: Coronavirus situation in Nellore district has been turning out to be terrible with the huge number of reported cases on a daily basis.

Freshly, 11 medical staff including a medical officer tested positive who are working in Kavali Area Hospital. Cases in Kavali town crossed 200 marks and the civic officials have imposed lockdown with restrictions on the movement of the people for containing the spread of the virus. Many streets have been deserted with containment restrictions due to reported cases.

Since medical staff were tested positive, now only emergency medical services are available to the town population and other services have been stopped temporarily. Doctor, nurses and other staff members have been asked to go to quarantine.

Now, the total number of positive cases reported in Nellore district is around 4,500 and the active cases are 2,963. Officials warn that there would be chances of more cases in near fu-ture. Government General Hospital where COVID services are being provided is being equipped with 5,000 additional beds for accommodating the new cases. Death toll also reached to more than 70.