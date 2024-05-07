Fortis Hospital gives new lease of life to 22-year-old bomb blast survivor from Yemen

Bengaluru: Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road successfully treated a 22-year-old wheelchair bound patient from Yemen, who suffered from debilitating Phantom Limb Pain following a traumatic bomb blast incident that resulted in the loss of his right leg. The young man, Yasseer (name changed) sought treatment at various hospitals worldwide before approaching Dr Raghuram G, Additional Director of Neurosurgery, at Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road. Under the care of his expert team, Yaseer, who was wheelchair-bound, was treated via the Neuromodulation Procedure, an innovative approach that significantly eased his pain. Following the successful surgery, the patient was discharged within a week. This was followed by a 2-week rehabilitation programme, Yaseer is slated to undergo a procedure for fitting a prosthetic leg soon.

Upon his arrival at Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road, a team of expert doctors, led by Dr. Raghuram G, meticulously diagnosed Yasseer’s condition as Phantom Limb Syndrome, a condition in which patients experience sensations, painful or otherwise, in a limb that does not exist. Phantom Limb Syndrome affects 80-100% of amputees and is often resistant to treatment.

Imagine feeling pain from the slightest touch or even a gentle breeze from a ceiling fan. This was the daily reality for Yasseer, whose debilitating pain severely hampered his everyday activities and made simple tasks like lying down or sleeping excruciatingly painful. Suffering from two years of sleepless nights, Yasseer’s condition was so severe that he could not even shake hands or continue his studies.

Recognising the severity of his condition, the doctors decided to try a neuromodulation procedure, the first of its kind in southern India. This innovative approach provided a much-needed solution for Yasseer’s debilitating pain.

Elaborating on the procedure, Additional Director Neurosurgery, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road Bengaluru, Dr Raghuram G said, “The patient was wheelchair-bound and experienced intense pain upon the slightest touch, causing delays in fitting a prosthetic leg. A trial surgery for spinal cord stimulation was conducted to assess the patient’s response, which showed promising results. A week later, the definitive surgery, lasting one and half hours, was successfully completed. Following the procedure, the patient confirmed increased tolerance to touch and reported significant relief from pain. We are delighted to have been able to alleviate the survivor’s suffering and restore hope for a better quality of life.”

The Business Head, Fortis Hospitals Bengaluru, Akshay Oleti said, “We are immensely proud of our dedicated team of doctors whose expertise and compassion have once again brought hope and healing to our patients.

Their relentless commitment to excellence in patient care is truly commendable, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to each member of the team for this remarkable achievement.”