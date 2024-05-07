Mangaluru Int’l Airport bags Apex India OHS Platinum Award

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport achieved another milestone by clinching the prestigious Platinum Award bestowed by the Apex India Foundation during the 8th Apex India Occupational Health and Safety Awards 2023 ceremony in New Delhi on May 4, 2024.

Throughout its operational journey since its Commercial Operation Date, Mangaluru International Airport has prioritised the implementation of robust safety measures, with a firm emphasis on minimising work-related incidents to zero. The airport has also embarked on comprehensive training programs and continuous improvement initiatives, aligning with its Vision 2025 to become the safest tabletop airport in India.

The safety governance structure at the airport adheres to group safety standards and ISO 45001 guidelines. The Chairman (Chief Airport Officer) and six taskforce leaders constitute the safety governance committees, convening periodically to ensure safety protocols are rigorously maintained.

“The Safety Governance council convenes monthly to address and evaluate any safety concerns at the airport, underscoring our steadfast dedication to safety,” said a spokesperson for the airport.

The Apex India Foundation presents the “Apex India Occupational Health and Safety Awards” to recognise institutions, organisations, their units, and activities that have made remarkable contributions in the realm of worker health and safety. The award places emphasis on reducing workplace accidents, injuries, medical ailments, fostering a safe and hygienic environment, and promoting healthy working conditions.

The gala awards function saw the participation of over 60 companies and 200 representatives. Vijayamohan Kondeti, lead (QHSE), and Jithumon N R, lead (OHS), graciously accepted the award on behalf of the airport, marking yet another significant achievement in its commitment to ensuring the well-being and safety of its workforce.