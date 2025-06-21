11 lakh people to perform yoga in Prakasam today

Ongole: Prakasamdistrict collector A Thameem Ansariya announced that Saturday’s International Yoga Day programme will witness simultaneous yoga sessions at 6,458 locations across the district with approximately 11 lakh participants, and urged everyone to participate and make the programme successful.

The collector Thameem Ansariya, SP AR Damodar, MLAs Damacharla Janardhana Rao and BN Vijay Kumar, Ongole mayor Gangada Sujatha, and others participated in the massive yoga programme with the members of Self Help Groups, at the Mini Stadium in Ongole on Friday. Under the guidance of Yoga Guru Patanjali Balasubrahmanyam, the officials and the people performed yogasanas together. The month-long Yogandhra campaign has been conducted state-wide since May 21 to create awareness about yoga among people.Speaking at the event, Ansariya informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will participate in the main International Yoga Day programme scheduled in Visakhapatnam on June 21. She mentioned plans to create a Guinness World Record with 2 crore people across the state performing yoga simultaneously at 1.50 lakh locations in the state. She announced that 11 lakh people in Prakasam district have been registered for yoga and were provided training. She congratulated the Self-Help Group members and the district administration for their efforts. She also urged people to continue yoga practice as part of their daily routine, even after the International Yoga Day, to maintain good health.

SP Damodar emphasised that the Yogandhra campaign was launched by the Chief Minister with the goal of achieving a healthy Andhra Pradesh by 2047. He highlighted that creating awareness about yoga, especially among women, would help ensure healthy families. He stressed that yoga provides both physical health and mental stability, encouraging everyone to practice it regularly.

MLA Janardhana Rao noted that the United Nations declared June 21 as International Yoga Day in 2014 following a request by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recognising the importance of yoga, which originated in India.

He mentioned that approximately 5 lakh people will participate in the main programme in Visakhapatnam with the Prime Minister.

MLA Vijay Kumar spoke about the need for daily yoga practice to overcome the stress and problems of modern life, emphasising that good health is essential for achieving anything in life, as stated by the Chief Minister.

The event featured the launch of a yoga song composed by singer Nukathoti Sarath Kumar and the release of brochures on drug control by district officials and public representatives. Various districtofficials, police officers, and Self-Help Group members attended the programme.