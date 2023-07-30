Live
- Kasturirangan report Janadhani questions the government's intent
- A Green initiative of a heritage kind Reaches 1 lakh seed dispersed
- Another OSSC question paper leak case surfaces in Bhadrak
- Grandson of Nizam passes away
- 21 villages affected in West Godavari due to floods
- 11 railway stations under Vijayawada division to be developed under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme
- ACA organises 70th AGM in city
- TDP targets CM Jagan Reddy over Andhra Pradesh nearly maxing out borrowings from RBI
- Hyderabad-based ATL supplied key components to ISRO PSLV
- Police official booked for 'stalking' woman employee in Hyderabad
Eleven railway stations under South Central Railway (SCR) zone's Vijayawada division will be developed under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, said an official on Sunday.
Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): Eleven railway stations under South Central Railway (SCR) zone's Vijayawada division will be developed under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, said an official on Sunday.
Narendra Anandrao Patil, divisional railway manager, Vijayawada Division said these stations will be part of the major upgradation under the first phase. "The stations are Anakapalle, Bhimavaram Town, Eluru, Kakinada Town, Narsapur, Nidadavolu, Ongole, Singarayakonda, Tadepelligudem, Tenali and Tuni,” said Patil in a press release.
Under this scheme, he said priority will be accorded to improve ease of passenger movement, convenience and integration of the station with surrounding areas, including the look and feel of various passenger amenities. The proposed work also include improvements to platform surface and extension of cover over it, station façade and circulating area, installation of 12-metre wide foot over bridges, escalators, lifts, furniture and better illumination among others. Patil also requested passengers to offer suggestions on how to develop these stations under this scheme. He shared the station-specific email addresses and twitter hashtags to receive the suggestions by August 3.