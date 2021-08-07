11 workers hurt as Kalyana Mandapam arch collapses

Madanapalli (Chittoor): In a tragic incident, 11 workers from Nagpur in Maharashtra were injured when a temple related to Kalyana Mandapam arch collapsed over them, at Neerugattuvaripalli near Ring Road of Madanapalli on Friday.

According to police, about 15 workers from Dhaman village near Nagpur, were engaged in construction of a marriage hall near Chowdeswari Kalyana Mandapam in Neerugattuvaripalli.

These two Kalyana Mandapams(function halls) belonged to the Goddess Raja Rajeswari temple in Madanapalli town.

On Friday morning, while they were working beneath the arch which was constructed for new Kalyana Mandapam, it suddenly collapsed over them.

In the incident, 11 workers sustained injuries, three of them seriously.

The villagers and other persons present at the site shifted the injured to Madanapalli government hospital for treatment.

The injured were identified as Karan,20, Amith Arun Khorath,30, Niranjan,28, Ajay Arun,28 and Rithesh,23.

The doctors in the Madanapalli hospital said the condition of three workers, Karan, Amith and Niranjan was critical.

The reasons for collapse of arch are yet to be known, one of the villager Raju who was an eyewitness said and added that all the 15 workers working in the site were injured. Madanapalli police rushed to the spot and registered a case after shifting injured to the hospital.