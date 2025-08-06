1.14L registered documents delivered via WhatsApp

Guntur: Minister for Revenue Anagani Satya Prasad said that the registration department holds the distinction of having delivered 1.14 lakh documents via WhatsApp. He said that the coalition government is working hard to completely cleanse the revenue department, which was devastated during the past five years of YSRCP rule.

He visited the Koritepadu Sub-Registrar Office here on Tuesday and reviewed the pilot project that delivers registered documents within an hour to the applicants.

He appreciated the revenue staff for successfully completing the check slip, scanning, and e-KYC processes and delivering the documents in just 15 minutes and 30 seconds.

He stated that along with Koritepadu, this pilot project is running successfully in three other sub-registrar offices as well. He said the registration process will be completed within an hour across the state, and the sale deed documents will be delivered immediately, he assured.

He highlighted that since the coalition government came to power, 13 reforms have been introduced in the registration department.

As part of promoting equality among citizens, red cloth podiums were removed.

To eliminate long wait times, slot booking was introduced. Modern technology is being utilised through e-stamping, online appointment systems, and mobile applications.

He said the fees for legal heir land certificates have been made nominal – only Rs 100 for properties valued up to Rs 10 lakh, and Rs 1,000 for properties worth more than that.