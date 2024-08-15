₹117cr sanctioned for JJM

Nellore : Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has said that the Central government has sanctioned Rs 117 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission for Atmakur constituency. It has been proposed to supply safe drinking water for every house in Atmakur mandal through tap connections within the next six months, he stated at Mandal Parishad general body meeting on Wednesday. He ordered Rural Works Scheme (RWS) officials to start the works immediately as there will be no scarcity of funds for proposed project.

The Minister disclosed that proposals related to construction of two main roads with Rs 5.6 crore have been placed before Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, expressing hope that they would be sanctioned very soon. Informing that the government had sanctioned three lakh working days for Atmakur mandal under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, he directed the officials to prepare action plan for the implementation of programme in the village. He urged people representatives to concentrate on development works by listing out at village-level as they would be taken up in a phased manner. There will be no compromise in sanctioning works, which will be done irrespective of politics as the main ambition of the government is to achieve development, he added.

MPP Ketha Venugopala Reddy, ZP CEO Kannama Naidu, DWMA PD Srinivasulu, Municipal Chairperson Venkata Ramanamma and others were present.

