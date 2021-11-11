12 coastal mandals put on high alert in Nellore

Nellore: The district received heavy rains under influence of low depression formed in Bay of Bengal. According to the information provided by Meteorological department officials Sulurpet registered highest 18.4 cms rainfall followed by Tada 13.6 cms and another 8 mandals reported more than 10 cms in the district. Two National Disaster Response Force teams reached Nellore on Thursday. The administration declared holidays for two days to the educational intuitions.

Rain accompanied by strong winds of 100 to 120 kmph caused enormous damage to roads and uprooted trees at several places in the district. At Krishnapatnam Port danger signal no 1 has been hoisted. About 90 percent of rain fed tanks and minor irrigation tanks are flowing at dangerous levels.

The fierce winds and high tidal waves submerged some areas in Mypadu, Kodur and Chennarayunipalem in coastal belt.

The administration warned the fishermen not to venture into the sea till normalcy is restored. Several mandals in Sulurpet, Doravarisayram, Tada, Tada, Naidupet of Gudur division bear the brunt of cyclone fury as the streams and rivulets are flowing above danger mark.

Vehicular traffic disrupted between Nellore-Chennai at Gokul Engineering College in Sulurpet as the floodwaters flowing on National Highway-16. On the otherhand, rivers like Kalangi, Mamidi Kaluva, Kaivalya, Tumbaleru located on western side of NH-16 are flowing dangerous levels.

Several villages in Sulurpet, Doravari Satram mandal are cut off with outside world as floodwaters surrounded them. According to the sources, over 117 villages in 12 mandals are affected with rains and the administration making all efforts to evacuate people from low-lying areas.

At Somasila project, the current water level stands at 74 tmcft while at Kandaleru reservoir the water level stands at 24 tmcft. Officials said the projects have been receiving heavy inflows as upper catchment areas witnessing along the Kundu and Penna rivers witnessing heavy rains. Somasila Reservoir is currently receiving around 11,000 cusecs of inflows.

Special police teams have been deployed along the banks of rivers, canals and streams to avoid people crossing them.

"We have put all 12 coastal mandals on high alert and deputed special officers to prevent loss of life and damage to property. All the cyclone shelters have been kept on standby. As many as 8 rehabilitation centres have been set up and 400 people are shifted into relief centres," said Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu.